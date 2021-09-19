Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland.

Some migrants said they were undeterred and planned to remain and seek asylum.

The action represents a swift response to the crisis, with the local sheriff estimating Friday that the crowd of migrants gathered at the crossing in Del Rio, Texas, had swelled to more than 14,500 people.

The number of flights will depend on operational capacity and Haiti's willingness.