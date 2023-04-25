Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, said Paula M. Witt, of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

He sold millions of records and starred on stage and screen before scaling back his career and becoming a relentless supporter of civil rights and other causes.

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize and raise support for them.

He worked closely with his friend and generational peer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers.