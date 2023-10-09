'Keep these people in your prayers': Lexington native, professional basketball player flees Israel

As the war breaks out, we've learned of Kentuckians stuck in Israel. Thankfully, some of them are now making their way out.

That includes Lexington native and professional basketball player Vee Sanford.

When we talked to Sanford, he was with a few of his teammates among thousands in the Tel Aviv airport, waiting to catch a flight to Greece.

Sanford graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in 2009 and has been playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League for a couple of months now.

"I just got out here maybe a little over a month ago. I finally started to get accommodated to the life here, and then this happened," said Sanford.

After the initial attacks over the weekend, he and his teammates realized it wouldn't be isolated. They drove down a couple of hours from the north to the airport.

"We realized it was a lot more serious... we realized it was best for us to leave," said Sanford.

The league is sending them to Greece to continue playing, but Sanford is still fearful of what's happening in Israel.

"I have teammates on the team that have people they know personally that are risking their lives and fighting down there, and that are dying.... keep these families and keep these people in your prayers," said Sanford.