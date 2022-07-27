Watch Now
Kentucky AG among Republican AGs suing U.S. agency over LGBTQ school guidance

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Last year, a grand jury formed by state Cameron charged one officer with putting Taylor's neighbors in danger but issued no charges related to her death. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kentucky Attonery General Daniel Cameron is among more than 20 Republican attorneys general that filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

The lawsuit is over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The challenge claims that the federal government is attempting to force states and schools to follow anti-discrimination requirements that misconstrue the law.

The USDA announced in June it would include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as a violation to Title IX. It was not clear whether the federal government would hold back funding for school meal programs as part of its enforcement.

