Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol breach

Oldham County Detention Center
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 18, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say another Kentucky resident has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI says Michael Orangias of Louisville was charged on Wednesday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The agency says Orangias remains in federal custody and was expected to have an initial court appearance Thursday. Further details weren’t immediately available.

At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.

