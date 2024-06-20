Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Kings Island: 1 hospitalized after person believed to be hit by Banshee

A new lawsuit claims a Kings Island roller coaster caused an Indiana woman's stroke, similar to another lawsuit in Warren County.
banshee ride kings island
Kings Island
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jun 19, 2024

MASON, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after Kings Island officials said they were believed to have been hit by the Banshee roller coaster Wednesday night.

In a statement, Kings Island said the person entered a restricted area at the Banshee at around 8 p.m. and was believed to have been hit by the ride. The person was taken to UC Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown.

"Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family," the park said.

Kings Island said the ride will remain closed as park personnel and local officials conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18