Kohl's will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

Kohl's kept its stores closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021. This year, Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 24.
JOSH REYNOLDS/AP
A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. The department store chain said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its Sephora-branded shops to 850, among other moves. Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday, March 7, 2022 ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, file)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Kohl's Corp. announced Tuesday it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day again this year.

Kohl's kept its stores closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021. This year, Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 24.

Kohl's isn't the only retailer making the move. Last year, Target Corp. announced it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in the future.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kohl's decision was initially a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and customers were expected to start holiday shopping earlier due to safety concerns. Kohl's decided to keep the schedule after a positive customer reception.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Kohl's began marketing its holiday promotions earlier this month and plans to offer "thousands of deals" in November. This includes a seven-day Black Friday early access event. From Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) through Christmas Eve, customers can earn Kohl's Cash daily.

600 in-store Sephora beauty shops will open in Kohl's stores this holiday season. The partnership is expected to be a "big traffic driver," according to chief executive officer Michelle Gass.

