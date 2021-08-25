Watch
Krispy Kreme offering two free doughnuts to anyone who shows proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:36:09-04

Starting Monday, anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to get two free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain announced Wednesday morning that it will offer an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed heart doughnut Monday through Sept. 5.

A press release from the company said, "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. ... Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!"

