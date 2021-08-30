Watch
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

Noah Berger/AP
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 29, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin as crews deal with a two-week-old blaze.

Officials said Sunday evening the fire was “more aggressive than anticipated” as it continues to edges toward Lake Tahoe.

Cal Fire Division Chief Erich Schwab said the Caldor Fire has been growing by about a half-mile each day for the last few days but on Sunday expanded by 2.5 miles.

The Caldor Fire is 19% contained after burning nearly 245 square miles.

More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 18,000 more were under threat.

