Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters passes away at 93

Barbara Walters
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Barbara Walters attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Time Warner Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Barbara Walters
Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 21:49:08-05

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a longtime journalist and the first female evening news anchor, has died at the age of 93 according to ABC News.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976 and was the first woman to co-host the network news. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

Prior to joining ABC she appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” for 15 years.

During her career, she was the first to interview Monica Lewinsky in 1999, according to her ABC News biography.

ABC says she won 12 Emmy awards during her career, 11 of those during her time at ABC.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community