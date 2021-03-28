Menu

Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, James MacWilliams prunes a marijuana plant that he is growing indoors in Portland, Maine. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
James MacWilliams
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 10:15:59-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have finalized an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

The state has come close to passing marijuana legislation several times but until now has been unable to finalize a deal.

New York joins at least 14 other states that allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational, and not just medical, use.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made legalization a priority for his administration this year.

His office has estimated that once a legal marijuana industry is fully mature, it could bring the state about $350 million annually.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!