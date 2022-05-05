Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Abortion Pill
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 loosened some restrictions on the pill mifepristone, allowing it to be dispensed by more pharmacies. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Abortion Pill
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:12:23-04

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery.

The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.

For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions.

Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for Special Coverage of Derby 148

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for Special Coverage of Derby 148