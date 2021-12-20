Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

items.[0].image.alt
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, third from left, celebrates his second goal of the game with center Pius Suter (24), defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) as New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) skates off during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Pius Suter, Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ty Smith
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 22:15:48-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association have temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team.

The moves were done in hopes of salvaging the season amid COVID-19 outbreaks across the league.

The league and union made the announcement Sunday, adding the Detroit Red Wings to the list of teams told to shut down operations.

Canadian teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday, with those postponed games expected be rescheduled.

All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!