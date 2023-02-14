Watch Now
Nikki Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Sept. 15, 2017. Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 7:29 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 07:33:38-05

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president Tuesday.

She becomes the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The announcement, delivered in a video, marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024.

But she changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months. Among them are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

