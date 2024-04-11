O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, a football star who later became an actor and was a defendant in arguably the biggest murder trial in U.S. history, died at the age of 76, according to a post on his X account.

A jury declared Simpson not guilty of murder, but he was later found guilty in a civil trial.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family."