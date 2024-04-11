Watch Now
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

Jason Bean/AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. The 74-year-old former football hero, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, the day after a hearing before the Nevada state Board of Parole, Kim Yoko Smith, spokeswoman for the Nevada State Police, said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:54:57-04

O.J. Simpson, a football star who later became an actor and was a defendant in arguably the biggest murder trial in U.S. history, died at the age of 76, according to a post on his X account. 

A jury declared Simpson not guilty of murder, but he was later found guilty in a civil trial. 

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family." 

