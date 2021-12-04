Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

items.[0].image.alt
AP
James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against the Crumbleys whose 15-year-old son is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. (District Court via AP)
School Shooting Michigan
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 07:08:47-05

PONTIAC, Mich. — A sheriff's office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.

Detroit police say James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork.

Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!