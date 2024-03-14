PHOTOS: Damage near Madison, Indiana after radar-confirmed tornado

VEVAY, Ind. — Communities in Jefferson County, Indiana are dealing with serious damage after a radar-confirmed tornado touched down in the area.

As severe weather traveled through the Tri-State, a possible tornado was reported near Madison, Ind. at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tyler Rhoades, a student at Hanover College just outside of Madison, shared a video that shows what appears to be a tornado crossing the Ohio River after passing over the school's campus.

Reported tornado in Hanover, Indiana

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles posted on social media Thursday afternoon that the reported tornado caused damage throughout all of Jefferson County.

"Multiple homes have been damaged," Wheeles said. "Trees and power lines are down and power out is across the area."

Duke Energy reported more than 2,000 outages just in the Hanover area, with more outages inside Madison.

Wheeles stated that "massive" hail accompanying the storm caused damage to multiple state police vehicles in both Jefferson and Switzerland counties.

That storm system traveled east, causing tornado warnings throughout Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Residents in Milton, Kentucky right across the river from Madison shared photos of damage in the area.

WCPO 9 News will update this story with more information on any confirmed tornadoes or damage when it is received.