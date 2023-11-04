CPD: 1 dead, 5 others, including juveniles, injured in West End shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and multiple people, including juveniles, have been shot Friday night in the West End, CPD Chief Teresa Theetge said.

Theetge said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. by Wade and Jones streets near Laurel Playground.

The one person dead is a male, but Theetge could not confirm their identity or age.

Of the five other victims, she said their injuries are of varying level of severity.

Theetge said at least two juveniles were involved but didn't specify what their ages are. Cincinnati Children's Hospital told WCPO 9 that they have received patients with gunshot wounds.

"This is absolutely unacceptable in our city," Theetge said. "Unacceptable."

A WCPO crew on scene said they saw multiple people calling out to CPD asking about family members.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence around Laurel Park downtown.

Reports of a shooting in the area.

Multiple people on scene are calling out to police asking about their family members.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/FAvAbBGBVt — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 4, 2023

Theetge did not release any suspect information, and said the homicide unit is still investigating.

Townda Chambers, a resident in the neighborhood, said she didn't see anything but heard it.

Chambers called the shooting and crime in West End "crazy" and "terrible," noting how just recently a woman was indicted for the murder of her baby in the neighborhood.

"I've been down here too long, it's time for me to move," Chambers told WCPO 9.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.