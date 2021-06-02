Watch
Pot users welcome: Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana

Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 02, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use.

The e-commerce giant, which is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as several states legalize cannabis.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana. That came even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for marijuana last year.

Amazon said it will continue to test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And it said some roles may still require a marijuana test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

