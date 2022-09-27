President Biden announces new travel rules to fight ‘unnecessary hidden fees’

(LEX 18) — President Biden announced new rules Monday that require airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees customers could be charged—fighting what he called "unnecessary hidden fees."

Under the proposed rules, airlines and travel sites would have to disclose up front any fees charged to sit with your child, for changing or canceling your flight, and for checked or carry-on bags.

Biden's comments came during a meeting of the White House Competition Council. The president says the group was also looking at lowering or eliminating bank overdraft fees and cell phone carrier termination fees.

Biden is also pushing big corporations to do their part to fight inflation.

During that same White House meeting, the president called on the companies running gas stations, banks, and cell phone services to lower costs for consumers.

He highlighted the recent drop in oil prices and the drops in prices at the pump that should follow.

Kentucky's latest gas average is about $3.25. Lexington's is about $3.28, according to data from AAA and GasBuddy.