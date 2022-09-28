President Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian nears landfall along Florida’s southwest coast.

Biden's message to the industry is: “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people."

Biden says the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he'll ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.”

The president is putting companies on notice: “America is watching. The industry should do the right thing."