President Joe Biden seeks bipartisanship for infrastructure plan to succeed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "I said I wasn't going to be a Democratic president. I was going to be a president for all Americans," said President Joe Biden before his meeting with Congress' top leaders began on Wednesday.

Biden is hoping to get Republicans on board with his infrastructure plan. But before the meeting even began, it became clear it was going to be difficult to win over Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

During a visit to Scott County last week, McConnell said he wasn't going to give the president everything he wants.

"100% of my focus is on stopping this new administration," he said.

But those who follow politics closely say that doesn't mean McConnell and Biden can't work this out. They have a history of compromise.

"Compromise is not a word that's particularly popular in Washington anymore. But these two have compromised many times," said Bob Babbage, founder and managing partner with the consulting and advocacy organization Babbage Cofounder.

Babbage says Biden and McConnell have been in Washington for a long time and each one has accomplished a lot.

"You have to respect someone who is as good at the job as you are -- or close to it, let's say. Neither might acknowledge the other being superior or even equal, but all thing's figured out, they're pretty close in terms of experience and their ability to make things happen," said Babbage.

So, can Biden and McConnell work together again? They're far apart on a deal, but after the meeting, McConnell said both sides want to make it work.

"I think I'm safe in saying there is certainly a bipartisan desire to get an outcome," Babbage said.