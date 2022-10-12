Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Previewing President Biden's student loan forgiveness website

Biden Student Loans
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 28, 2022. Biden needs to make a decision about canceling student debt. For student loan activists, the past week began with hope as Biden gave his clearest indication that he was considering canceling federal debt rather than simply allowing borrowers to defer payments during the pandemic. But that soon gave way to disappointment when Biden signaled days later that any debt relief would be much less than activists wanted. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Biden Student Loans
Posted at 9:43 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 09:43:12-04

(LEX 18) — President Biden announced in August his decision to wipe thousands, or in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt from borrowers accounts.

The administration is offering a sneak peek of the student loan forgiveness website, which is set to launch later this month.

A senior administration official says a lot of effort has gone into making the application process for debt forgiveness simple and straight forward.

Officials say the goal is to start processing this debt relief in January and to make this process as straight-forward as possible. They also said the number of questions to fill out have been left at a minimum on this application and borrowers will not need to upload any documents.

President Biden plans to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000 a year.

He's also canceling as much as $20,000 dollars for eligible borrowers who are also Pell grant recipients.

You can actually find a visual preview of how this application looks by going to the White House's twitter page, which can show you the latest the education department has released ahead of the initial launch.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!