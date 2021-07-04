Watch
Promoting increased boating sobriety, safety checks

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 16:22:24-04

If you're on the water this weekend, you may see more officers patrolling the area.

It's part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

Officers are focusing on enforcing boating under the influence laws and other safety measures, like making sure everyone is wearing a life vest.

According to Parks and Wildlife officials, vibration and motion intensify the effects of alcohol.

They say one drink on the water is the equivalent of three drinks on land, which is why boaters need to designate a sober driver.

