Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

Wilfredo Lee/AP
This Oct. 8, 2020 photo shows the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami. Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building. A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday, July 9, 2021 says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 10, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other leaders said in a joint statement late Friday that an engineer’s report recommended that floors 16 and above in the 28-story courthouse be closed to staff.

However, they say all courthouse employees, including those who work on lower floors, will return to working remotely, which they had been doing until very recently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, authorities raised the confirmed death toll from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside to 86, with 43 people still missing.

