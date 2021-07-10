Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other leaders said in a joint statement late Friday that an engineer’s report recommended that floors 16 and above in the 28-story courthouse be closed to staff.

However, they say all courthouse employees, including those who work on lower floors, will return to working remotely, which they had been doing until very recently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, authorities raised the confirmed death toll from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside to 86, with 43 people still missing.