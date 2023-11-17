Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday
Ron Harris / AP
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday
Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:14:04-05

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center announced.

A statement Friday said the 96-year-old is at home with former President Jimmy Carter, who is now 99.

The Carter family said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.” The family announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia.

The former president entered hospice care at home in February. The couple have been married for more than 77 years, through his rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18