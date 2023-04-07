Watch Now
Save the date: A year until total solar eclipse sweeps U.S.

Solar Eclipse 2024
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 11:52:31-04

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness.

It's been less than six years since a total solar eclipse cut across the U.S., from coast to coast. That was on Aug. 21, 2017.

If you miss next year's spectacle, you'll have to wait 20 years until the next one hits the U.S. But that total eclipse will only be visible in Montana and the Dakotas.

