Sen. McConnell calls for investigation after leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe

(LEX 18) — Sen. Mitch McConnell says the report by Politico suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case is an "attack on the independence of the Supreme Court."

The statement comes after Politico obtained a draft opinion that shows a majority of justices will vote to overturn Roe, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

McConnell calls the leak "yet another escalation in the radical left's ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law." He also said the leak should be "investigated and punished as fully as possible" and that the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges, if applicable.

"All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead," said McConnell.

President Biden said a woman's right to choose is "fundamental" and that lawmakers and voters need to elect pro-choice candidates in November.

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," said President Biden in a statement.