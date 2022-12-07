Sen. Mitch McConnell comments on Trump's call to 'terminate' U.S. Constitution

Former President Donald Trump is receiving backlash after comments he made over the weekend suggesting the U.S. Constitution be terminated. Some of the loudest criticism is coming from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump wrote on his self-made social network, Truth Social, that the Constitution should be terminated in order to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him into power.

His post reads in part "Our great founders did not want and would not condone false and fraudulent elections."

Senator McConnell did not mention Trump by name but he did give a very pointed response to that idea.

"Anyone seeking the Presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as President of the United States."

This is the second week in a row McConnell has publicly criticized Trump; however, McConnell has declined to say whether or not he will support Trump as a Republican nominee for the presidency.

Steve Scalise, who is the second highest ranking Republican in the House, avoided directly condemning Trump's comments. Scalise did go on record saying he is a strong supporter of the U.S. constitution.