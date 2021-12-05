Watch
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Evan Vucci/AP
Former Sen. Bob Dole watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Bob Dole
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 12:20:17-05

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted Sunday that Republican political icon, Bob Dole, has died at age 98.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn't hesitate to turn on others, too.

