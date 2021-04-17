Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in hot seat

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo Brad Smith, president of Microsoft Corporation, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Federal lawmakers are insisting Microsoft swiftly upgrade security to what they say it should have provided in the first place _ and without fleecing taxpayers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Brad Smith
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 08:45:28-04

BOSTON (AP) — The sprawling, months-long hacking campaign came to be known as SolarWinds for the company whose software update Russian intelligence agents stealthily seeded with malware to penetrate government and private networks.

Yet it was Microsoft whose code the cyber spies persistently abused in the campaign's second stage as they rifled through emails and vital files of high-value targets and hopped undetected among victim networks.

And that has put the world's third-most valuable company in the hot seat. Lawmakers are insisting that Microsoft swiftly upgrade security to what they believe it should have provided in the first place, and do it without fleecing taxpayers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight