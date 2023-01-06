Watch Now
Southwest's strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle

Matt York/AP
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. With its flights now running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is turning its attention to luring back customers and repairing damage to a reputation for service after canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas. The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest's ancient crew-scheduling technology failed. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 08:31:46-05

(AP) — Southwest Airlines is anticipating a money losing quarter after a holiday debacle led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and thousands of people, traveling to see family and friends, being stranded.

It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines expects a quarterly revenue loss of $400 million to $425 million.

In early December, before the holiday meltdown, Southwest projected fourth-quarter revenue would rise by up to 17% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

