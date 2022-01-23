'Spider-Man' comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from 'Scream'

After spending one weekend in second place, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" proved it still had some fight left.

Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, globally.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million.

Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both "Jurassic World" and "The Lion King."

In second place was "Scream," which fell about 59% in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales.