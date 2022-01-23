Watch
'Spider-Man' comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from 'Scream'

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Attendees dressed as Spider-Man gather during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally, according to studio estimates on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 17:31:54-05

After spending one weekend in second place, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" proved it still had some fight left.

Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, globally.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million.

Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both "Jurassic World" and "The Lion King."

In second place was "Scream," which fell about 59% in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales.

