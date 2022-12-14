Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dies at 40, reports say

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for working as DJ and executive producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died, PEOPLE and TMZ report.

40-year-old Boss died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, began. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Boss competed on "So You Think You Can Dance" back in 2008, ending season 4 as runner-up.

In 2014, Boss joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a guest DJ before eventually moving to a permanent role with the talk show. He continued working there until the show ended in May of 2022.