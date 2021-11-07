'Stop the show!' Houston concertgoers describe chaos

HOUSTON — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious.

The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead.

Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner Friday night for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people.

Some attendees have said they felt themselves being crushed by the crowd around the time Scott began his set.

Others say they witnessed people being carried out of the crowd to receive medical treatment.