'Stop the show!' Houston concertgoers describe chaos

Shawn Little/AP
In this frame grab from video, Ariel, left, and Shawn Little, of New York, talk about their experience at the Astroworld music festival. The crowd at the Houston music festival on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms and killing multiple people in the chaos. (Shawn Little via AP)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 07, 2021
HOUSTON — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious.

The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead.

Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner Friday night for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people.

Some attendees have said they felt themselves being crushed by the crowd around the time Scott began his set.

Others say they witnessed people being carried out of the crowd to receive medical treatment.

