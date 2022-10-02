Watch Now
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Fox commentator Terry Bradshaw is seen before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Bradshaw said that he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Oct 02, 2022
AP NEWS — Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer.

He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Bradshaw says he is “cancer free and feeling great.”

