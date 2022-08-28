Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

'The Invitation' tops weekend at box office

Film-Box Office
Scott Garfield/AP
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt, left, and Sandra Bullock in a scene from "Bullet Train." Sony had the No. 2 movie with “Bullet Train,” which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week, putting its domestic total past $78 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures via AP)
Film-Box Office
Posted at 7:31 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 19:31:41-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “The Invitation” needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office.

That's according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony film stars “Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel as a young woman who discovers dark secrets at her family home in the English countryside.

Sony also had the No. 2 movie with the Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train,” which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week, putting its domestic total past $78 million.

Universal’s “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, finished third with $4.9 million.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate