The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd, of The Judds, perform at the "Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country," in Las Vegas, April 4, 2011. Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Posted at 9:12 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 21:12:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

