Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hollie Maloney
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 12:38:30-04

WASHINGTON — Just a month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to all Americans.

But while Biden had campaigned for the White House on a pledge to "follow the science," he now finds himself ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement from Aug. 18.

Some of the nation's top medical advisers have delivered a stinging rebuke of Biden's broad booster idea, in essence telling the White House "not so fast."

On Friday, a key government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected Biden's plan to give boosters across the board.

The experts instead recommended the extra vaccine dose only for those people age 65 or older or those with a high risk of severe disease.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps