Top TV '22: The Slap, congressional docudrama and royal loss

NEW YORK (AP) — What was the most shocking TV moment of 2022? Well, it had to be The Slap, Will Smith's onstage assault of Chris Rock that stunned millions watching the Oscars.

Both fictional and real, television offered moments to remember in 2022.

The death of a queen made for a real-life episode of “The Crown.” The Western “Yellowstone” is firmly established as television's biggest entertainment hit. Ukraine war coverage produced heroes. “The Walking Dead” stopped walking. And the congressional hearings on last year's Capitol insurrection resulted in something entirely unexpected — an eminently watchable television docudrama with stars and villains.

