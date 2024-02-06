Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case, US appeals court says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled Donald Trump can face trial on charges he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The court on Tuesday rejected the Republican ex-president’s claims he’s immune from prosecution. It’s the second time in as many months judges have spurned Trump’s immunity arguments and said he can be prosecuted for actions undertaken while in the White House and in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The court’s decision sets the stage for additional appeals from Trump, to either the U.S. Supreme Court or the entire U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The trial was originally set for March, but it was postponed last week and the judge didn’t immediately set a new date.