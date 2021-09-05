Watch
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Mary Altaffer/AP
Activist march across town towards New York Gov. Kathy Hochul office, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York, during a demonstration to call on Hochul, Speaker Carl Heastie, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousin to extend pandemic era eviction protections in wake of Supreme Court decision lifting the moratorium. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 05, 2021
WASHINGTON — Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans.

Two primary anchors of the government's COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended.

The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people.

A federal eviction moratorium already has expired.

While other aspects of pandemic assistance including rental aid and the expanded Child Tax Credit are still widely available, the social safety net has clearly shrunk.

The Biden administration believes the U.S. economy is strong enough not to be rattled by evictions or the drop in unemployment benefits and that the other elements of the safety net are enough to smooth things over.

