UK president issues statement on U.S. Supreme Court admissions ruling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto issued the following statement following the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions:

“Earlier today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a long-awaited ruling in two cases regarding the use of race in admissions in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs at higher education universities. We are still reviewing the details of the ruling, but, based on our initial understanding, it appears that the Court has restricted the consideration of race with respect to admissions and scholarships. However, it appears we can consider an applicant’s discussion of how race has affected their life.

We will continue to review this decision as we prepare to fully comply with the law as described in today’s rulings.

At the same time, we will remain focused on our priority as an institution – to be a community of care, compassion and belonging for everyone, regardless of who they are and regardless of how someone defines their humanity and identity.

That is the right thing to do for our university. It is the right thing to do for Kentucky.”