Uvalde CISD police chief placed on administrative leave

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been placed on administrative leave following the focus on delayed police response during the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said it was Arredondo who directed officers not to engage and that it took more than an hour for officers to confront the gunman responsible for killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"From the beginning of this horrible event, I shared that the district would wait until the investigation was complete before making personnel decisions," said school district superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. "Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date."

Dr. Harell said in the announcement that he is still without details of the ongoing federal, state, and local investigations.

"Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police," said the superintendent. "We will continue to seek qualified candidates to join our police department as we prepare for the new school year."

No other information was available regarding the "personnel matter."