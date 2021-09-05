Watch
Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

Ted S. Warren/AP
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said he will issue an emergency proclamation next week that will require all public schools in the state to offer students an in-person learning option starting in April. Schools will be allowed to have a staggered start by grade level, and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Jay Inslee
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Days after suing to block what is believed to be among the nation’s strictest COVID-19 employee vaccine mandates, Washington’s largest state labor union has announced a tentative agreement for Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state workers.

The Northwest News Network reports the Washington Federation of State Employees has negotiated terms for Inslee’s mandate that all 46,000 of its union members be fully vaccinated by October 18 or lose their jobs.

The new agreement, which still needs to be ratified, was announced Saturday and defines the exceptions and religious and medical exemptions process for employees who can’t or won’t get their shots.

