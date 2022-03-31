Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Wildfire near Smoky Mountains prompts mandatory evacuations

Southern Wildfires Tennessee
Wade Payne/AP
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg, Tenn. Insufficient warning by Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials contributed to dramatically less time to evacuate people during the deadly wildfire according to a report released in December 2017. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Southern Wildfires Tennessee
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:08:01-04

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A wildfire in an area of Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said people were being evacuated Wednesday from the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and Walden's Creek and the resorts of Shagbark, Little Valley and Black Bear.

A Knoxville T.V. station quotes authorities as saying that the blaze started with a brush fire Wednesday morning. They say two structures and a vehicle were burned and one person was injured.

The uncontained fire had spread to about 250 acres by late Wednesday afternoon. Officials say warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds have increased the risk of fire danger.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Register to Win!

Contests

Register to Win!