Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 08, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting Friday of the academy’s board of governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

