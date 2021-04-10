Watch
Women fighting fires in Florida: Colleagues' support crucial

Kodi Cabral/AP
In this Sept. 19, 2020 photo provided by Palm Beach Gardens Fire and Rescue, firefighters lieutenant Krystyna Krakowski, lieutenant Kelsey Krzywada, fire medic Julie Dudley, lieutenant (acting captain) Monica Marzullo and driver engineer Sandi Ladewskipose at their station in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Kodi Cabral/Courtesy of Palm Beach Gardens Fire and Rescue via AP)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 09:53:06-04

Five women who made history by working an entire firefighting shift with no men are still thriving at their fire department in Florida months later.

The members of the team at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue say they've succeeded in a heavily male-dominated profession for a couple of reasons.

One is that their male colleagues and supervisors have enthusiastically supported them.

The other is that they have successfully handled the challenges that have come their way and proved that they can do the job just as well as men.

