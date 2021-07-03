Watch
50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

Michel Euler/AP
Fans gather at the tomb of rock singer Jim Morrison at the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Fans across Europe gathered at the grave of rock legend Jim Morrison to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 16:39:14-04

PARIS (AP) — Fans have converged on Paris to pay tribute to mythic rock figure Jim Morrison 50 years after his death.

Rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors frontman is buried.

Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near the grave.

Morrison led The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1967, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”

While living in Paris, he was found dead in a bathtub on July 3, 1971.

No autopsy was performed and accounts of what caused his death are disputed.

