Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Biden is en route to Windsor, England, to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, and then on to Brussels to attend the NATO summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:53:14-04

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. has restored its presence on the world stage, as he has used his first overseas trip to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies around addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

Biden has wrapped up three days of what he calls “an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting” at the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies.

Biden says at a news conference in England that there was “genuine enthusiasm” for his engagement.

He later visited to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight